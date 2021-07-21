IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13,872.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 29.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.0% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.78.

NFLX opened at $531.05 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

