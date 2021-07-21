IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Shares of GS opened at $364.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

