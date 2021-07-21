IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,511 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,253,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 388,977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

