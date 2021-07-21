Illuvium Market Cap Reaches $63.75 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $100.42 or 0.00314632 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $63.75 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.18 or 0.99981934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,774 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

