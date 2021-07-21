IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.