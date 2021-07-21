IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

