Incline Global Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Incline Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 160.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,811 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 8.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $115.18. 5,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.