Incline Global Management LLC Purchases 6,382 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Incline Global Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 4.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 207.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 720,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.75. 14,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,089. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

