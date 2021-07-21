IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Position Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,025 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Shares of QAI stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

