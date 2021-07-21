Innova (INN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $386,545.88 and $18.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.