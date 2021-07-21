Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 2,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

