InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Down 13.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) shares dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 291,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 196,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$81.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.