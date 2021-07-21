Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25.

DMLP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 29,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,922. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $576.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.