Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 26,003 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

