Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $968.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

