Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $175,800.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $175,800.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fastly by 27.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $17,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

