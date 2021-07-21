Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 4,334 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IONS stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

