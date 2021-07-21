Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

