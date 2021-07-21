Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:MAX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
