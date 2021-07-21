Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) EVP Sells 1,033 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03.

Shares of MCHP opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.