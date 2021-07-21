Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Sells $29,235.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.
Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.
Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
