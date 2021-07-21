Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Sells $29,235.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

