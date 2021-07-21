Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,518,384 shares in the company, valued at C$40,465,897.79.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total value of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

