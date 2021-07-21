Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,518,384 shares in the company, valued at C$40,465,897.79.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total value of C$53,658.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total value of C$53,379.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total value of C$53,058.60.
Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
