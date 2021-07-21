Insider Selling: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00.

SFT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

