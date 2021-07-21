Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

