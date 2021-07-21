Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Sells 5,953 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $694,060.27.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

