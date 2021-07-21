Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Sells 5,953 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $694,060.27.
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
