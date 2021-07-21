Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 633.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

