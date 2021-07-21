Insider Selling: Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Sells $309,960.00 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

Kimberley E. Honeysett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00.

VREX opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $7,686,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

