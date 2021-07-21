Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Sells 30,005 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Anand Gopalan sold 11,533 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $131,245.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.