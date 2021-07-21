Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.15.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD opened at $272.90 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $189.02 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,099.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.73.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $1,475,061.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,864,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.