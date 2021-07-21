Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IART stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $84,226.66. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

