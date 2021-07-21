Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock worth $108,431,532. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

