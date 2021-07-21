InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $5.40. 14,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 9,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on InterCure in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

