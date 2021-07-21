Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

