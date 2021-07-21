International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.20.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.