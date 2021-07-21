International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.09.

IFF stock opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

