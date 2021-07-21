Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $944.94. The company had a trading volume of 850,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,894. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $987.27. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $881.39.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $924.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

