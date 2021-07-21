Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 229,232 shares.The stock last traded at $86.90 and had previously closed at $88.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

