Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Holdings Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

