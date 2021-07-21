Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,321 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,338% compared to the average daily volume of 509 put options.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,100 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 over the last ninety days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $386,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $11,772,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $532,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

