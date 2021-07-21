Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, delay in submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Moreover, non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in submission of regulatory applications seeking its approval. Meanwhile, with no marketed product, the company does not generate any revenues. However, the company is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. An approval will be a major boost for the company. Moreover, data from different studies demonstrated encouraging potential of the candidate across different cancer indications. Estimates movement has been stable ahead of Q2 earnings. Iovance has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.77.

IOVA opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

