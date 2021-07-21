IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $43,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.68. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,777. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 47,443 shares of company stock worth $9,754,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

