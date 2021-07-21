IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $76,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,443 shares of company stock worth $9,754,269. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

