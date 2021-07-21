iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.53. 92,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,855,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

