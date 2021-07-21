Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Acquires $494,000.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Friedland purchased 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $495,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Robert M. Friedland purchased 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVAN opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

