J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 283.40 ($3.70). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 281.63 ($3.68), with a volume of 6,772,969 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.73. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.