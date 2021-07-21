Jack Creek Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 21st

Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Jack Creek Investment had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCICU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,780,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $5,613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,028,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

