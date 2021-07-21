Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

BHP stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

