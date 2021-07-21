Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,412,000 after acquiring an additional 511,262 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.