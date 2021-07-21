Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 4,830 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after buying an additional 287,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.