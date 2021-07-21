Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 399,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Avantor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Avantor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,507,156 shares of company stock worth $109,015,676. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.