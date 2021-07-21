Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

JAGGF stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 30.94%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

