James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of James River Group worth $40,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

